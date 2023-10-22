At Ferrari there is disappointment. And it couldn’t be otherwise, after starting a grand prix from pole position and fourth place on the grid, ending up significantly worsening with the order of arrival.

Charles Leclerc slipped from first to sixth place during the 57 laps of the race for several reasons: pace compared to his rivals when the SF-23 had a full tank of fuel and the macroscopic error linked to the race strategy with only one pit stop. All the others, at least among the top drivers, opted for the two stops and this, shortly after the Monegasque’s stop, made it clear that Ferrari had focused on the wrong strategy for the poleman.

“We certainly have regrets, when you start on pole you can’t be happy with a fourth or sixth place,” Frédéric Vasseur told Sky Sport once the Austin race ended. “But we expected it, because on Carlos’ side everything went rather well and we finished 4 seconds behind Norris. While on Leclerc’s side we pursued the direction of a single stop and it wasn’t the right choice. We ruined his race with strategy”.

“We decided everything before the race, we didn’t make the decision to make a single stop with Charles on the wall, suddenly. Probably the numbers we had weren’t the best, because everyone else decided to make two pit stops and we we didn’t do it. So we need to improve on this aspect, on the race predictions. In the end when we decided to make a single stop by Charles and the team I think it was done quite well.”

“Then when Carlos got behind Charles we decided to let him pass quickly so as not to waste both time. And Charles managed to stay ahead of Russell precisely for this reason. We can’t be happy with what we did today, but we have to have a broader picture of the race and from that point of view we failed.”

Vasseur insisted on the initial mistake, that is, not having foreseen that the two stops would have been the most correct strategy to pursue since the pre-race briefings. Ferrari will have to try to improve this aspect too for 2024.

“If we consider that we were between one and two stops during the first stint, that’s exactly where we made a mistake. We should have had a clear strategy and probably there we were undecided between one and the other and we made the wrong choice.”

The Prancing Horse team principal also underlined, beyond the strategic error made for Leclerc’s race, how Charles was able to work much better on tire degradation, despite finding himself in a situation that was not easy to manage ( a set of Hard on which he had to do many laps to reach the finish line).

“It’s certainly always easier to make the race strategy after the fact and it’s true that yesterday he said he had had degradation problems with the tyres, but he also said he could do a better job today and that’s what happened. The strategy isn’t it was good, but the management of the tires went well even in difficult conditions. The management of the tires was good on his part.”

