Sales of commercial vehicles are on the rise. A huge number of units have already been sold in the first nine months of this year.

We keep numbers on everything. We do this in the Netherlands, but of course also in Europe. For example, the European car industry organization ACEA keeps track of all sales figures for new cars throughout Europe.

Commercial vehicles sold more

Today this club publishes the sales figures of commercial vehicles for the first nine months of 2023. And guess what? Many more vans are sold than in the same period last year.

The ACEA is talking about commercial vehicles up to 3,500 kilograms, so not all electric commercial vehicles are included. They are sometimes heavier, including loading capacity, and therefore fall into the truck category.

A fifth more

Sales of vans in the Netherlands have picked up considerably in the first nine months of the year. According to the ACEA, almost 54,000 units have been sold in our country until October. That is a fifth more than in the same months in 2022.

Most entrepreneurs just continue to buy stinking diesel vans, but the fully electric commercial vehicle is on the rise. More than 44,000 commercial vehicles sold were diesels and more than 7,400 were fully electric (17 percent). That is more than double compared to last year.

The accountants among you will of course see that there are still some commercial vehicles left. The ACEA then makes a distinction between petrol-powered (2 percent of the total in our country) and hybrid variants (0.9 percent in our country).

Europabreed

Not only in the Netherlands have many more vans been sold. Across the European Union, 14 percent more orders were sold in the first three quarters. That’s about 1 million copies. Only seven percent of them are fully electric, so we do that very nicely in the Netherlands with double the percentage.

