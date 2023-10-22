Samantha Hudson and Máximo Huerta are giving us great moments in their participation in Password. The two are going out of their way to help the contestants and are being very inventive when it comes to giving their clues.

Vanessa has managed to beat her rival and has reached the final round. Although she has done very well, the contestant has not won the 10,000 euros prize, but she has added seven correct answers that have earned her 700 euros.

The program has given her the possibility of duplicating it if she could get Máximo Huerta and Samantha Hudson to guess the last password, which only she would know. Vanessa said “wizard” as a clue, looking up. That has really confused our guests!

Samantha and Máximo have considered several options, but none of them convinced them. Finally, they have fallen into a top hat and thank goodness they have because… It was the right word!