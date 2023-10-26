Van Gogh’s Pikachu cards have generated a great trend in recent days, and that is that their design and all the controversy that surrounded them, They catapulted this topic to the top of the index of many international websites. Well, it seems that we still have a topic and for a while.

These letters that represent Pikachu as if it were the famous painter Van Gogh, they are being resold. And we all know what the resale market is like, a market in which prices skyrocket, and the community of Pokémon players and fans does not agree with what is happening.

Ridiculous…

This situation was one that many were seeing coming, and as is usually the case habit in this kind of thingssuch unique objects and products, the resale market explodes, and there are many who, buying at cheaper prices, then decide to sell several units at double or even higher prices.

Reselling has never been viewed favorably within the companies and the fan community itself. However, it seems that it is a market that emerges as soon as any unique and special product comes out. And while the players are unhappy with it, at the moment little or nothing can be done about it.

Which side do you stand on?