The editore Paradox Interactive and the developer The Chinese Room have released a new Devs Diary for the next game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Written by senior narrative writer and designer Sarah Longthornethe post focuses on the game’s atmosphere and narrative themes.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, players will take on the role of an elder vampire who wakes up trapped in Seattle and the full extent of his power is artificially suppressed. The game will be a revisitation of the neo-noir genreblurring the lines of morality and eexploring themes such as paranoia, revenge and alienation. According to Longthorne, all the secondary characters in the gamecome Lou, Ryong e Tolly, they will have their own goals that players can influence with their involvement. Longthorne also mentions the decision to make the protagonist di Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 un Elder Kindred in terms of narrative, as this allows the studio to play with what the player character knows about the world, while still leaving gaps in knowledge for the player to discover on their own. The developers’ post concludes by revealing what the next post will focus on on the neo-noir aspects of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Below is Longthorne’s statement:

It’s a challenge to try to disconnect from how we might see something and get into that mindset to properly represent it. You must first try to make that character interesting to get to know and spend time with: you can’t expect players to initially identify with him, or perhaps even like him. It takes finesse to balance all of that, to zoom out and find broader, more universal entry points that might encourage players to feel like they can identify with that character.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in 2024 on PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S. Continue to follow us for more information.