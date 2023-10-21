Poncle releases Whiteout, an update for Vampire Survivors that players can enjoy right now.

Vampire Survivors is one of the highest rated games on Steam

At the beginning of this year, Vampire Survivors took the world of video games by storm after winning some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, and has continued to rise in popularity ever since. Poncle, the team behind Vampire Survivorshas announced Whiteout, an update that is free for all players and is now available for PC, Xbox, and mobile devices. They have also announced that it will arrive very soon on Nintendo Switch. In a one minute advance, Poncle shared information about his most recent Vampire Survivors update.

Whiteout not only brings Christmas season content to the game, but also brings a variety of new content that offers some freshness to the game. A new bonus stage and achievements have been added. In order for players to enjoy all of this Whiteout content, players must collect 20 Orologions.

Once you’ve unlocked it, you’ll be able to find the Antidote relic and the Glass Fandango weapon, and if the wings are collected and maxed out, you’ll be able to evolve Glass Fandango. Whiteout’s objective will be to survive for 20 minutes, and if players reach the end of the game, they will be able to find Chaos Altermanna in Tiny Bridge. Whiteout also features She-Moon Eeta, a new playable character which has a critical HP skill that activates when your health drops below 25%, and a new musical track.

In a publication found at Steamthe development team teased what players can expect in future updates. Adventures is the game’s next big advancement and will add new features and scenario progression that players will feel unique. This will allow players to start new chapters without fear of losing everything they earned in the main game. The team is also working on a new cross save feature which will be available for beta channels soon.

