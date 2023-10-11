Everything indicates that Blade is about to confront a malevolent counterpart to Tony Stark in his comic series.

The current Blade comic series is seeing the vampire slayer take on a completely new role for him, having to take on take down an evil entity called Adanaafter having killed the only warrior who was capable of destroying her, accidentally, because he was not aware that he was about to kill the only one with a weapon and training to finish off Adana.

Thanks to this, he must turn to his arms dealer and ex-partner, Tulip, to help him discover how he can destroy Adana. Tulip tells him about a weapon called Lightbringer. which was made specifically for Lucifer before he was a fallen angel, which is now in the hands of a mysterious billionaire known as Hamilton Achilles.

Tulip’s description of Hamilton makes this villain sound like an evil version or counterpart of Iron Man, being a billionaire interested in technology who also runs his own company. Therefore, Blade is about to face an evil equivalent of Iron Man is his current comic series. Next, we will tell you all the details, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #3 of the Blade comic.

But the vampire slayer He will not face Adana alone, as he has sought help on his arms dealer and ex-partner, Tulipjust as he has also “recruited,” so to speak, into his mission a young woman named Drizzlewho saved him when he was captured by the clan to which the warrior who was to finish off Adana belonged and whom he murdered.

In volume #3 of the Blade comic series, Blade, Tulip, and Rotha meet in a restaurant after fleeing from a dissatisfied Tulip buyer who kidnapped her. Blade tells Tulip that he needs to kill “whatever that is” meaning Adana, so the arms dealer tells him about the Lightbringer.

Tulip explains that it was a weapon that God had designed specifically for Lucifer when he was still one of his angels; Later, Tulip says that it would be easier to get it if the devil had it, but in reality is in the hands of Hamilton Achilleswhich he describes saying “imagine Tony Stark, and replace technology with brutality”.

Hamilton Achilles, as Tulip herself explains, is the owner of Achilles Industries, a company that sells weapons to third world countries, and who, in addition, is rumored to be a collector of supernatural weapons, such as the Lightbringer.

As Tulip herself mentions, we can notice that There are certain similarities and parallels between Hamilton and Tony StarkWell, both are billionaires specialized in the technology industry, with the big difference that, while one uses it to be a hero, the other uses it for the opposite.

Ultimately, everything indicates that Blade will soon face this evil counterpart of Iron Manrobbing the train on which Hamilton has lived for the last five years, in order to obtain the Lightbringer and thus be able to put an end to the malevolent entity Adana once and for all.

