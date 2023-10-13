Esports enthusiasts have their eyes firmly set on VALORANT’s VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA Grand Finals. Without a doubt, there are many expectations for the teams that will face each other in the confrontation that will take place next Sunday.

At LEVEL UP, we had the opportunity to interview Romi, Visa KRÜ Blaze player, to talk about the match ahead against Fire Power. Does the team believe it can overcome its rival for the second time?

Related video: news summary

Visa KRÜ Blaze arrives as a favorite and will try to win the two-time championship

They always say that success is relaxing and can even play tricks, but Visa KRÜ Blaze stayed focused and had an outstanding season. You could say that the team is at the top at the moment, although Romi believes that they still have a long way to go because they do not want to settle for just conquering the region.

“Personally, I think that being at the top gives much more motivation to continue working. I don’t consider ourselves to be at the top because we have to beat the teams internationally; It’s like we see beyond, not just in the region (…) There is always the motivation to improve and we don’t stay in the same place,” said Romi.

Last year, KRÜ defeated Fire Power in a very exciting final. Of course, the players are aware that their rivals practiced this season to improve, but they hope that the favorable result will be repeated in the next VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA final.

“Just as we have worked, they have also worked much harder. They also want to continue improving. So, I think it’s going to be entertaining, just like last year. We hope that it will be just as… not easy, but that (it will be) very much in our favor,” Romi told us in the talk.

When asked if he considers Visa KRÜ Blaze going into the grand finals as the favorite team to win the championship, Romi said yes because they won last year. Of course, he recognizes that there is always pressure and that they must work to overcome it.

“The pressure always exists, personally and as a team, but these are things that can be overcome. So, we always know that pressure exists. And we gain that pressure ourselves because we are already at the top, as you said, because we won last year. So, I don’t know, we know how to handle it.”

Both squads will do their best to win in the VALORANT tournament

To reach the final stages of the VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA, KRÜ players had to defeat powerful and skilled opponents. Romi recognizes that the semifinal against GET was one of the most difficult moments because they lost a map. And of course, the final also represented a challenge because, if they lost, they would not be able to travel.

Of course, KRÜ wants to win the two-time championship and continue as a leader in the region. But beyond the result of the next confrontation, Romi and her teammates want to motivate other players to enter the world of esports.

“Because it is a women’s team, I believe that the legacy we want to leave is that girls want to continue joining teams and continue competing. Expand the scene, because here in Latin America it is very small and there are few opportunities. So, at least I would like to reach a high level in the World Cup if we qualify, because that gives you much more visibility and motivation for people outside. That is very important for the opportunity that exists in the region. And that, trying to be an example for girls who want to enter the competition,” Romi concluded.

The VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA grand final will take place next Sunday, October 15 at 11:30 am, Mexico City time, in Bogotá.

You can find more news about esports if you click here.

Related video: Valorant – “Astra” Gameplay Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News