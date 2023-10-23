As I have mentioned many times, content creators have become true global stars, being for a large part of their followers, at the same level of fame as artists such as singers or actors. And at the same time, many of them end up being very loved, like Maru Rockets, who recently passed away and, reflecting the affection that the community had for her, Valorant has paid tribute to her so that she can be remembered in this game, which was one of your favorites.

In case you didn’t know her, we tell you that María Ignacia Celedón, known as Maru Rockets, was a very beloved gamer influencer and TV host, especially among the Valorant community, Riot Games’ team-based FPS, who unfortunately passed away on Monday. July 31 in a fatal accident at kilometer 45 of Route 9 North, on the way to Puerto Natales, where five other people also lost their lives. And now, that title’s community will be able to remember her forever as they play, as Riot Games added her nickname “Rocket” as a Player Title in her honor.

You can read: “One of the cell phones crossed the axis of the road,” they provide details of the accident where the influencer “Marurockets” died along with 5 other people in Punta Arenas

The news was delivered by RBT Mume Yume on their social networks, saying that they had been managing the tribute with Riot Games for quite some time, to be able to add the tribute in Valorant. According to what he says on his Instagram profile: “I found out a couple of days ago but I didn’t know if I could make it public, and now that they confirmed that it was, I couldn’t wait any longer.”

“I haven’t stopped crying, not only because of what this means, being in the game that you loved so much forever, but also because I miss you in a way that I can’t express, and this came to bring a little joy within the darkness that your departure left us,” says Mume.

Furthermore, in his message he takes the opportunity to thank everyone who made this possible: “Those who pushed alongside us to make it a reality and above all those who put up with me because damn I swollen hahaha but people, we did it. Maru Rockets I hope you can enjoy this up there, little rocket. Thank you so much @valorantlatam for this, you really can’t imagine how much it means.”

The news is already being celebrated on various social networks such as Twitter/X, where the community has left messages saying: “The week and the day begins with this beautiful news” or celebrating commenting: “What happiness, it was achieved, Marucita’s legacy will be forever in this game that she liked so much, thank you thank you thank you.”

