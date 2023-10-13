The VALORANT VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA Regional Grand Final is just around the corner and fans are eager to find out which group will achieve victory and take home the coveted title of champion. Once again, the last confrontation will be between Fire Power and VISA KRÜ Blaze.

At LEVEL UP, we had the opportunity to interview Fire Power player Mmonch to talk about the philosophy with which the team will approach this matchup against KRÜ. Do they see it as an opportunity for revenge?

“We can’t wait to play”, Mmonch and Fire Power will seek victory in the final

Getting to the last stages of the competition was a long road, but the Fire Power players showed their skills during all the games and managed to qualify for the final after leaving behind a dream season. Competing in the Latin American Grand Final again is an incredible feat, but what were the challenges you had to face?

“I think, more than anything, the change of players we had. Basically, re-practice the same things to get along with the new players, teach them our way of playing, have synergy and all that. Then implement Ciao in the team as well,” Mmonch highlighted.

Without a doubt, this grand finale of VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA will be very special. We say this because it is not the first time that Fire Power and VISA KRÜ Blaze face each other at this point in the competition. Was facing this group again a surprise for Fire Power? Not at all, and they hope that this time the result will be different.

“Obviously, it was something we already expected… that the final would be against KRÜ again. Since the first time was basically everyone’s first experience in a LAN, there were details of experience in those games. But now that we have that practice of what it’s like to be on a stage, the noise and all that, I think we are a little more prepared. “We can’t wait to play,” Mmonch said.

Last year, Fire Power lost to KRÜ in an exciting series. Mmonch and her teammates see this confrontation as an opportunity to get the long-awaited revenge and, obviously, go to the World Cup. For that, they polished their skills over the past few months.

“Yes of course. At the end of the day, it’s about going for that revenge. We have practiced all year to generate a good result, and more than anything we are, well, one series away from going to the world championship. So obviously we want to win it,” the player told us during the interview.

Which team will win the VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA final?

Of course, losing a final is always overwhelming and demoralizing. That said, and even though the defeat was bittersweet and there were tears involved, the Fire Power players came out with their heads held high and did not see last year’s unfavorable result as a failure due to the approach of the fans and the desire of wanting to improve.

“After having lost against KRU that day, I remember that the players went out and there were people asking us for autographs and photos. We talked a little with them, and I remember that that day it didn’t feel so much like a defeat because I had fun. I think it’s one of the most important things. I had fun up there: shouting, supporting my team, going out and having people want to meet me and take photos. So, I didn’t see that day as a defeat, but as a victory to continue, wanting to improve and continue dedicating myself to this. It was more than anything a motivation.”

Regardless of the result of the VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA regional final, Fire Power seeks to demonstrate that there is level in the north and that they can destroy anyone. Also, she wants to let women know that this is a serious competition and that, if they want to dedicate themselves to esports, they should try it.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the outcome of this match. The VCT Game Changers LATAM VISA grand final will take place next Sunday, October 15 at 11:30 am, Mexico City time, in Bogotá.

