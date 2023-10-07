Bad news! The series Vikings: Valhalla will not continue on Netflix and we say goodbye to the exciting Viking story.

In news that will surprise fans of the series, Netflix has decided to end Vikings: Valhalla. The third season of this series will be the last, ending the franchise that began on the History Channel in 2013.

This decision to cancel the series is normal in a time when sudden cancellations without prior notice are common in the streaming industry. However, in this case, fans will have time to say goodbye to the adventures of Leif, Harald and Freydis, as the third season will premiere next year.

Vikings: Valhalla is based on the lives of the three most famous Vikings and seeks to show their evolution throughout the series. Executive producer Jeb Stuart expressed his gratitude for the three seasons he and his team had to tell these stories. Stuart hopes audiences are excited for the new season and highlighted the hard work of the talented and creative team who have worked on the series for the past five years to deliver a satisfying journey to audiences.

The stories of the Vikings have been fascinating.

Vikings: Valhalla

While Vikings: Valhalla is based on real historical figures, Stuart noted that there are always different stories that can be told and different aspects of their lives that can be explored. From a historical perspective, season three will provide a satisfying conclusion and an ending that makes sense. Stuart expressed his excitement for the upcoming season and the great expectation that viewers will be able to enjoy the conclusion of this Viking saga.

The series tells the story of the legendary lives of explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson, a Norse prince. These three main characters are played in the series by Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter, respectively. Vikings: Valhalla is a spin-off of the hit History Channel series Vikings, which aired for six seasons from March 2013 to December 2020.

The original Vikings series focused on Ragnar Lodbrok, a Viking hero known as the scourge of West France and Anglo-Saxon England. The plot followed his transformation from farmer to leader and his expansion across different regions, including Scandinavia, Kievan Rus’, England, the Mediterranean, and North America. The series was considered a milestone in scripted dramatic television for the History Channel.

Vikings: Valhalla’s executive producers included Jeb Stuart, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Steve Stark, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Paul Buccieri, Alan Gasmer and Michael Hirst, who was the creator of the original History Channel series Vikings. MGM Television produced the series for Netflix, and the third and final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.