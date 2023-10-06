They have been friends since 1998 and in the docuseries on Netflix there is Vasco’s story seen by Valentino: “Over the years he has checked all my girlfriends with interest”

October 6, 2023

It’s been on Netflix for a few days Vasco: the survivor, a series on the very famous singer from Zocca, born in 1952. Thus, in the series, Vasco tells his story extraordinary lifehow his songs were born, the people he met.

An incredible journey.

And on this journey Vasco also encountered motorsport and Valentino Rossi, his namesake surname. The meeting between the two Rossis happens in fourth episode of the series (there are 5 in total).

It is told about Vasco racing teamwho has raced in the world championship since 1998, with Aprilia, in 125 and 250. And he also won a world championship in the minor class with Roberto Locatelli in 2000.

Valentino Rossi he told of bond with Vasco: “When Graziano ran he had a sticker with Sylvester the Cat that said “Just us“. I saw Vasco’s first concert in 1998 in Imola but I met him in Jerez, at the first corner, he was dressed in a long leather jacketsunglasses, like the Matrix”.

“Vasco – added Vale – immediately puts you at ease, and we had so many questions to ask ourselves. I really loved Vasco… we have fun when we’re together, he frees himself with meI’m going for it!”.

Finally, a detail on the pilot’s love life: “Vasco checked with interest all my girlfriends over the years, he is very sensitive to female beauty.”