October 26, 2023

The words of Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi spoke again in a report from MOW, which followed him for a weekend: “Driving the car is less extreme. With MotoGP you have to train a lot, someone who is forty years old suffers a disadvantage compared to those who are twenty. You know, in this period I have changed my method a lot, but the good thing is that I am continuing to train with all the guys from the Academy: the days in Misano Adriatico, in Portimao, at the Ranch… Basically, I am their coach on the bike, but the part in the gym, well, I reduced it.”

“I do it because I want to race. It was really a blessing to stop riding motorbikes, but if I had stayed at home it would have been tough. Next year in the WEC we will make a lot of trips outside of Europe, due to the jet lag it will be tougher but come on, do you want to say? We’ll also go to Sao Paulo, where I’ve never been.”

The Doctor doesn’t regret the MotoGP: “Twenty races were starting to be a burden, there’s no longer a stop. When fifteen were held it was different, and in any case from mid-November to mid-January you didn’t do anything. Now you finish on November 27th and already on December 7th you start training again. Too much stress. Here, when we won at Misano, a quarter of an hour after the race I was already in the garage with my friends and the team drinking and making noise. But if you win a racing race MotoGP first you have to make the podium, then the press conferences, then other meetings and only after two and three quarter hours do you return to the garage still in your suit: let’s say that the beauty of the victory is a bit over. They applaud you, of course. , but the adrenaline is down.”

A return to the saddle is to be ruled out: “Impossible. At most I can return as a commentator, I’d like to do it. Especially the Sprint with Sanchio and Meda, it would be fun. But when I go to the races I still like to follow them on the track, see that live ‘last hair’.