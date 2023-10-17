Valentina Zenere has visited the set of El Hormiguero to talk about the premiere of the next season of Elite. The actress has become one of the veterans of the cast and her role will be fundamental in the new installments.

Pablo Motos has told the actress that he has heard that the scriptwriters have made some mistakes when writing his character due to not understanding some Argentine expressions. “They put the re anywhere,” she stressed.

The presenter is also not clear about when that expression would be used and Valentina Zenere has given several examples: “re cute” or “re I’m dying of hunger.” It would be a substitute for the word mega or to emphasize something.

Trancas and Barrancas have interrupted the conversation and commented that they love the Argentine expression “me caigo del bocho”. Valentina has explained that she uses it if something happens to you that you did not expect. Hit play and listen to all the examples!