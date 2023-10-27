After the fire that forced Formula E to suspend track activities until Thursday’s afternoon session on Tuesday, the test plan in Valencia for the fully electric category continues.

As scheduled, the race simulation took place this morning and was won by Robin Frijns on his return to Envision, who overtook Antonio Felix da Costa in the final moments of the 27-lap race. The Portuguese driver from Porsche actually finished in second place, less than a second from the leader.

The race offered the drivers, teams and race management the opportunity not only to test the cars in conditions more similar to those that will be seen during the weekend, but also procedures such as activating the Attack Mode, the Full Course Yellow and the entrance of the Safety Car. Procedures that are now standard for the FIA, but which are useful to check every year to avoid any unexpected problems occurring during the season.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

The race simulation actually started behind the safety car, which led the group for two laps, before giving way to the drivers on the track. Once the green flag was given, the reigning champion Jake Dennis moved to the head of the grid, while his teammate Norman Nato followed him in second position in an Andretti one-two.

ERT’s Sergio Sette Camara was the first driver to suffer technical problems, pitting after just one lap. However, the Brazilian was not the only one forced to park the car early: Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz reported problems in the acceleration phase, although he then managed to return several laps late, while Jehan Daruvala, making his debut with Maserati reported power problems after just five passes.

A new dynamic that drivers and teams had to adapt to during the race was the addition of fast-charging pitstops, which will be introduced this season. Due to the fire that hit the test earlier in the week, the rapid charging pit stop was only simulated, with the drivers stopped for 30 seconds on the lay-by in front of the garage before being released back onto the track.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Da Costa was one of the first to make this mandatory stop on lap 13, having moved to the front of the field in the following laps, followed by Maserati’s Maximilian Guenther and McLaren’s Sam Bird. Most of the leading drivers pitted on subsequent laps, with Nico Muller and Frijns, Abt Cupra, being the last two drivers to pit on laps 20 and 21 respectively.

The Dutchman from Envision managed to rejoin right in front of the chasing group, led by Evans, who originally started from sixth place, Sebastien Buemi, Guenther and da Costa. Shortly afterwards, during the nineteenth lap, both the two McLarens of Bird and Jake Hughes were called back into the garage at the same time to end their race early, thus having to stop the simulation six laps early.

After a period of Full Course Yellow, both Andretti drivers engaged Attack Mode, but ended up in the gravel of Turn 8 before returning safely and without damage. In the top positions, Frijns moved up to second place and took the lead with two laps to go, after the race had been extended as usual for the period spent behind the safety car and with Full Course Yellow. The Envision driver in fact overtook Da Costa, who was in the lead at the time, with a nice maneuver on the outside of turn 8, thus finding the inside line for the following stretch.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

A pit stop test carried out in recent days

The move, which also allowed Evans to move into second place, was completed just moments before the Safety Car intervened to stop Oliver Rowland. Not an exciting day, therefore, for Nissan, which in addition to the withdrawal of its two official drivers, also saw the two McLaren customer cars stop.

It is important to note the return of Nyck De Vries who, having not been able to run yesterday due to the damage suffered on his car and to the instruments following the fire, as his side of the pits was adjacent to that of WAE, had delivers the car used by Edoardo Mortara on Thursday. Mahindra, therefore, is running with just one single-seater, but will be able to make up for lost time with a private test session before the start of the world championship.

After the race simulation, testing will continue for the rest of the day until 6.30pm local time, with an extended program to make up for time lost due to the fire.

The race simulation ranking:

Position

the ball

Team

1 Frijns Envision 2 Da Costa Porsche 3 Vergne DS Penske 4 Wehrlein Porsche 5 Vandoorne DS Penske 6 De Vries Mahindra 7 Ticktum ERT 8 ​​Evans Jaguar 9 Gunther Maserati 10 Cassidy Jaguar 11 Muller ABT Cupra 12 Di Grassi ABT Cupra

13

Buemi Envision 14 Nato Andretti 15 Dennis Andretti 16 Rowland Nissan Retired 17 Fenestraz Nissan Retired 18 Hughes McLaren Retired 19 Bird McLaren Retired 20 Daruvala Maserati Retired 21 Sette Camara ERT Retired