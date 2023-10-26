Formula E Season 10 kicked off on Monday with the first and only collective testing session in Valencia before the start of the championship in Mexico next January. The first day of action on the track with the updated cars, especially at a software level, saw Mitch Evans finish with the best time at the end of the morning session, among other things with a time that marks the new Valencia track record for the electrical category.

However, attention was focused above all on what happened during the lunch break, when the Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) technicians were carrying out checks on the batteries of those pilots who, in the morning, had reported small problems, enough to stop on the track. For reasons yet to be clarified in detail, a fire broke out from the garage dedicated to the British company which then spread to the next garage, that of Mahindra. Although the personnel in charge tried to intervene quickly to push the fire away, Formula E clearly chose to proceed with due caution, evacuating the paddock and suspending activities for the rest of the day.

After a meeting of the Federation with the top management of the series and with the various Team Principals, it was then decided to stop the action on the track for Wednesday too, in order to allow a more in-depth investigation into the causes of the fire, also because the fear was that problems could arise again in the remaining days of the test. Furthermore, the objective was to assess the damage and enable everyone to work peacefully and safely: some teams, such as Mahindra, have in fact seen part of their equipment damaged due to the fire, with the mechanics still working working to fix everything on Wednesday morning.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Smoke from the pit lane

Following another meeting that took place on Wednesday, initially the idea was to resume the action on the track on Thursday, but without carrying out the morning session: the green light would therefore only be given starting from 2.00 pm, when the afternoon session would theoretically begin. However, the final decision on the matter would not come until Thursday, as a further meeting was scheduled to assess the situation: “Formula E pre-season testing is preparing to resume from 2pm CET tomorrow, Thursday. This is subject to final confirmation at 11am and will follow the completion of an investigation into the incident which occurred yesterday. Further updates will follow in due course,” reads the statement released Tuesday evening.

After the meeting on Wednesday morning and having evaluated the various scenarios, it was decided that the pre-season tests will resume this afternoon. Testing on the track will resume on Thursday at 2pm local time and will continue until 6.30pm, thus extending the program by an hour and a half compared to the natural closure initially scheduled for 5pm. The decision came following a long investigation conducted by the FIA , from Formula E and battery supplier WAE.

Photo by: Andreas Beil

The batteries of Formula E cars

However, the complete program remains to be defined and will be provided in the next few hours, even if it is clear that the action on the track will continue until Friday, as the Federation’s press release explains: “Following the accident that occurred on Tuesday and the subsequent investigations, the The FIA ​​has authorized the resumption of Formula E pre-season testing today from 2.00pm CET. Investigations and results provided by technical suppliers and examined by the FIA ​​confirm that on-track activity can continue. Pre-season testing will continue until Friday. The updated program of track sessions will be distributed shortly.”

