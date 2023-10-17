The 4-day work week has already been tested in different countries around the world with results that, in general, show a positive balance in the employee satisfaction data and in the productivity of the companies participating in the trials.

Valencia has been the test tube for the 4-day work week in Spain, in a pilot test that took place during the months of April and May. The results of this experiment have just been released and shed many lights on the advantages of this working day model, but also some shadows.

The first test in Spain of the 4-day work week. Valencia is characterized by being a city with a wide variety of industrial sectors. In this scenario, and with the support of the institutions, the first pilot test of the 4-day work week in Spain began under the 100-80-100 model: 100% of the salary, 80% of work hours and 100% performance.

The pilot from Valencia has been supported by the consultancy of the 4 Day Week Global organization, which in turn has been in charge of advising and training the companies participating in other successful tests such as the one in the United Kingdom and Portugal, as well as pilots who are about to be launched like that of Brazil and Germany.

Data reaffirms employee well-being. The data emerging from the 4-day work week experiment remains in line with what was observed in the tests in the United Kingdom, where more long-term data is still being collected with companies that maintained the 4 days after the test.

Stress Levels Chart

Employee satisfaction improved substantially and 37.7% stated that they had been able to increase their daily physical activity due to having more free time. Furthermore, 35.5% affirm that, by having more free time, they have been able to prepare or eat products made at home, something that is proving to be a real problem when returning to the office. The increase in exercise and the improvement of the diet (or eating at home) has caused stress levels to improve by 34.9% among the people who participated in the test, registering a 30.2% difference compared to to those who did not participate.

Wellbeing and health values

The perception of improvement in health status was 14.6 points higher among study participants, where 64% claimed to have slept more and better during the test period than in a normal week. This data is completed with a 1.2% decrease in fatigue and symptoms of emotional distress that contribute to Burnout Syndrome and which in most cases ends in silent resignation or resignation.

Improvements in the local economy. That the working day is a factor that covers indirect sectors like a butterfly effect is not something new. We have seen it with the collapse of the office market and the hospitality sector due to teleworking. Changes in employee hours in Valencia have also caused a shock wave in sectors such as leisure and commerce.

The study shows that, given the reduction in working hours, 49.7% of the people who participated in the study have dedicated more time to sports, cultural and educational activities. 57.4% said they had spent more time in bars and terraces. However, the store’s sales fell by 20% in those days. The authors of the study assure that one of the probable causes for this drop is the choice of Monday as a free day for the experiment, since Monday is historically a day with a high percentage of sales.

…And some stumbles. Businesses have also participated in the 4-day work day, and among those surveyed, 11.7% affirm that one of the negative impacts of this experiment is that businesses are closed. Which puts one more point on the scoreboard for the model of reducing working hours, but distributed over five days and not four for certain sectors such as commercial and customer service.

Important change for cities. Another example of the butterfly effect in the change in the 4-day work day affects mobility and pollution in the city by changing employees’ travel schedules. The study concluded that, on the last Monday of the study in which the experiment had already been concluded, NO2 levels increased by up to 58% compared to the previous Mondays in which the companies participating in the experiment did not work.

Traffic in the city was reduced on average by 9.5% during the test and the number of trips on public transport was reduced by 16.01%. 56.7% of those surveyed believed that the 4-day day contributed to reducing urban traffic, compared to 22.9% who disagreed.

Healthcare in the spotlight. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the study came from the health system. Although it is true that when asking employees about their state of health, the majority have expressed their improvement both mentally and physically, the truth is that the 4-day work day has increased attendance at primary care and, as a domino effect, to emergency services.

“We will have to reflect on how to generate practices and habits for using free time that have a positive impact on our health and well-being. In particular, plans should be thought about and designed to prevent the consumption of harmful substances such as tobacco and alcohol.” , substances that, on the other hand, have increased their consumption during the experiment. That’s what they have to do is go crazy.

