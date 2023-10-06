Suara.com – Footballer Prata Arhan is enjoying the peak of his career with the national team. This player who is known to be persistent once admitted that he came from a simple family in the village.

Unfortunately, Valdi Ghifari, a friend of Arhan’s ex-girlfriend, Marsella, views Arhan’s past cynically. In a video that went viral on social media, Valdi Ghifari was caught calling Arhan poor. Of course, the lives of the two cannot be compared considering the work of Valdi Ghifari’s parents as classy businessmen.

“Who is Arhan? Is that the poor one?” said Valdi Ghifari in a live session on social media Tiktok.

Arhan, who is now married to Instagram celebrity Azizah Salsha, initially admitted that he had a difficult life as a child because of his family’s economic conditions. “In the past, my parents bought shoes for Rp. 25,000, and they immediately broke once they were worn,” continued Pratama Arhan.

The occupation of Valdi Ghifari’s parents was also revealed in a video that was also circulating on Tiktok. It turned out that the mother was a well-known entrepreneur in the Solo City area, Central Java and its surroundings.

Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha. (Instagram)

This financial support from his mother also enabled Valdi Ghifari to study medicine at Trisakti University, Jakarta, majoring in medicine, which of course was not cheap.

The mother, whose name is Maharani, is involved in the property, contractor and trade sectors. He is the main investor of Grand Maharani Mall in Boyolali, Central Java.

Apart from that, Maharani is the President Director of PT Dua Putra Bengawan, Chair of the Indonesian Real Estate (REI) Soloraya Commissariat, and Deputy Chair of the Karanganyar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. With that background, it is not surprising that Valdi Ghifari can live a luxurious life.

Pratama Arhan’s ex-girlfriend, Marshella Aprilia. (Instagram)

The proof is, apart from being a classy school, he also has a hobby in the automotive sector. Valdi Ghifari often shows off luxury cars, including those from the BMW brand. He is also known to have participated in several driving championships. With his attitude which was considered uncivilized, many netizens were furious.

They even suspect that Valdi Ghifari is the same as the children of other officials who do not comply with taxes even though they have luxury vehicles. “@dirjenpajakri sir, try this sir, we are curious,” wrote the account @qmn*** Other comments with a different tone are also widely circulating on social media.