The guest for this first program of the season has been Ricardo Darín. His extensive professional career and experience in the world of acting make him a difficult person to surprise, which is why Marron and his team have had to make every effort.

As we turn on the vacuum cleaner, we remove the air from inside the plastic, creating an area of ​​reduced pressure inside. Since the atmospheric pressure outside is greater than inside, the plastic adheres to the surface of the person.

Vacuum is the total absence of matter in a certain space or place, or the lack of content inside a container. By extension, the condition of a region where the density of particles is very low, such as interstellar space, is also called a vacuum; or that of a closed cavity where the pressure of air or other gases is less than atmospheric.

It can exist naturally or be artificially caused, it can be for technological or scientific uses, or in daily life. It is used in various industries, such as food, automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

The quality of a partial vacuum refers to how closely it approaches a perfect vacuum. For example, a typical vacuum cleaner produces enough suction to reduce air pressure by about 20%. But higher quality vacuums are possible, such as ultra-vacuum chambers, common in scientific research that operate below one billionth of the atmospheric pressure (100 nPa), and can reach about 100 particles/cm3.

Outer space is an even higher quality vacuum, with the equivalent of only a few hydrogen atoms per cubic meter on average in intergalactic space.