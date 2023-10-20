In Italy, the anti-Herpes Zoster vaccination has always recorded low levels of coverage, due to a multiplicity of factors: the lack of knowledge of the disease and of vaccination even among healthcare workers and, last but not least, diversified approaches among the Regions on modalities of offer and age groups. Even in Lombardy there is a low level of knowledge of both the disease and the benefits of vaccination, but citizens are willing to learn more. “Although 9 out of 10 Lombards are aware of the existence of the anti-Herpes Zoster vaccine, less than 20% declare themselves well informed. Among those undecided, almost 40% would carry out the vaccination if the general practitioner or the regional health system proposed vaccination”, reported Daniela Bianco, Partner and head of the Healthcare area of ​​The European House-Ambrosetti, presenting the results of the survey carried out in collaboration with SWG, today at Palazzo Pirelli, in Milan, during an event sponsored by the Lombardy Region, organized from The European House-Ambrosetti with the non-conditioning contribution of GSK.

“The place where the vaccination is carried out (vaccination centre, general practitioner or pharmacy) – continues Bianco – is not a determining factor for a third of those interviewed. The need therefore emerges to strengthen communication activities towards citizens but also healthcare workers, objectives of the new National Vaccine Prevention Plan (Pnpv), crucial to counteract the phenomenon of vaccination hesitancy”. It is estimated that in Italy, every year, over 150 thousand people fall ill with Herpes zoster – explains a note – and that approximately 1 in 3 adults is at risk of developing the infection whose severity increases with age due to immunosenescence , the biological aging of the immune system. The risk of developing the infection – also known as Shingles – and the severity also increases in fragile subjects affected by diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, HIV and oncological pathologies: immunocompromised patients, for example, have a more than double the risk of developing the disease. Furthermore, it is a pathology with a significant economic impact of over 41 million euros per year between indirect costs (13 million euros) and direct costs, equal to 28 million, of which 50% attributable to hospitalizations for complications.

In the meeting – entitled ‘The value of vaccination prevention for the economic and welfare system in Lombardy – The prospects for anti-Herpes zoster vaccination’ – which took place almost 3 months after the approval of the new Pnpv 2023-2025 , an overview was made of its implementation in Lombardy and of the actions and strategies that, at a regional level, are being implemented to promote vaccination prevention, especially in adulthood, with a focus on anti-Herpes zoster vaccination. “The regional coverage – describes Danilo Cereda, director of the Prevention Organizational Unit of the Welfare Directorate of the Lombardy Region – is around 10% of the 60 thousand people in residences for the elderly (RSA). The region has allocated 10 thousand euros to encourage vaccination by the family doctor.”

As confirmed by Carlo Signorelli, professor of Hygiene at the Vita Salute San Raffaele University and president of the Nitag (National Immunization Technical Advisor Group), “vaccination coverage for Zoster is extremely low even in the Regions that accompanied the vaccination campaigns with timely information; we need to change gear through active calls and the involvement, where possible, of the vaccination services of the Asst/Ats/ASL (territorial health agencies, ed.), family doctors, RSAs, hospitals and pharmacies”.

In Lombardy, where in the next 30 years, the percentage of over-65s will increase from 23.3% to 32.4% of the population, anti-zoster is offered free of charge to subjects over the age of 18 with complicated diabetes, pathologies severe cardiovascular diseases, COPD and severe asthma, immunodeficiency with a history of recurrent Herpes zoster or with a previous severe form, to subjects over 50 years of age suffering from diabetes, COPD, heart disease or candidates for immunosuppressive therapies, and to subjects aged 65 years of age ( in 2023 the offer is extended from those born in 1952 to those born in 1958). This is a vaccination that can be offered in co-administration with the flu vaccine and which, unlike the latter, can be carried out at any time of the year.

The vaccination offer for adults and the fragile population, including that for Herpes zoster – it was remembered during the event – requires proximity, with vaccination points increasingly closer and easier to reach, the professionalism of the staff who it must increase citizens’ sense of trust towards vaccinations and communication and an offer (accessibility, times, days, booking methods) that are flexible depending on the target to be reached. Vaccination within the RSAs, as well as the inclusion of vaccination within the PDTAs of patients suffering from chronic pathologies and the active call of eligible citizens are further promotional tools. To achieve the objectives, the contribution of all healthcare professionals, hospital and local specialists, general practitioners but also pharmacists, called to promote the knowledge and value of vaccinations, is essential. “The strengthening of prevention activities – concludes Emanuele Monti, president of the Social Sustainability, Home and Family Commission of the Lombardy Regional Council – by promoting correct lifestyles and vaccinations throughout an individual’s life, including age adult where we are still far from the established coverage targets, represents the first step to promote good health”.