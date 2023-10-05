The pediatrician is a point of reference for 9 out of 10 parents for vaccination choices. Compared to European mothers and fathers, Italians rely much less on ‘Doctor Google’ and ‘vox populi’ (29% compared to 50% in Great Britain). However, like the rest of citizens in Europe and beyond, they have little awareness of meningococcal meningitis, of the outcomes and symptoms that characterize the initial stages of the disease, which is often very rapid and evolves in a few hours. This is the chiaroscuro picture that emerges from the survey conducted by Ipsos on over 4 thousand parents in the USA, Brazil, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy and released today by GSK, on ​​the occasion of World Meningitis Day, which is celebrated on 5 October with the aim of increasing global awareness and understanding of the disease, while underlining the importance of implementing the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Road Map to defeat it by 2030.

Every year approximately 2.5 million people are diagnosed with meningitis. In particular – we read in the note – the invasive meningococcal disease caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis or meningococcal bacteria manifests itself with meningitis and septicemia. Meningitis, which affects 1.2 million people every year, causes death in 1 in 6 people (approximately 135,000 deaths) per year. Less than half (48%) of the parents interviewed in the survey are aware of this risk and almost a third (28%) say they have no knowledge of the pathology. Meningitis can be a difficult condition to diagnose because the signs and symptoms are often similar to those of other diseases. Additionally, at least 20% of survivors of invasive meningococcal disease may experience serious long-term effects such as skin scarring, limb amputation(s), loss of hearing, vision, memory, and brain damage.

In Italy, over a thousand people contract meningitis every year and approximately half are affected by meningococcal meningitis. In particular, serogroups B and C are particularly widespread in our country. According to epidemiological data from the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), meningococcal meningitis causes death in 8-14% of affected patients. In the absence of adequate treatment, the mortality rate even rises to 50%. As for serotype B – according to ISS data and the National Committee against meningitis – in addition to being particularly aggressive with very high lethality, it alone is responsible for approximately 80% of pediatric cases, with a maximum incidence especially in the first year of life , between the fourth and eighth month.

From the Ipsos survey released today, some apparently conflicting data emerge which reveal how important it is to continue to raise awareness of the risks linked to this pathology and of vaccination prevention methods. The positive aspects include the fact that 9 out of 10 parents in Italy follow the pediatrician for vaccination choices and rely on his instructions and 88% of those interviewed consider vaccination useful for their children. Furthermore, compared to other countries, only 29% of parents rely on the internet. However, we are at 1 in 2 in the United Kingdom and 43% in Germany, while in France the percentage of those who rely on the web drops to 21% and just over 3 in 10 ask family members for information.

The privileged relationship with the pediatrician explains the fact that 79% of Italians recognize the disease and perceive its seriousness. It is the highest percentage in Europe. In Spain the rate is just above 70% and in France it drops to 64%. Finally, 81% of respondents know that a vaccine exists and is available. But be careful. One in two does not know that there are specific vaccines for the different strains, also because knowledge about the various types of meningococcus is very limited. Almost 1 in 3 recognize the existence of AB and C but only about 20% know that W and Y exist. This, obviously, also affects the perception of the importance of specific vaccines for these bacteria.

“These data – comments Sara De Grazia, Medical Head of Vaccines GSK Italia – confirm that there is still a way to go to raise awareness among people of the risk linked to meningococcal meningitis and the resulting invasive disease, as well as the possibility of preventing the infection through vaccination, based on the indications of the National Vaccine Prevention Plan. On the occasion of the World Day dedicated to meningitis – he concludes – it is important to bring attention to this disease which, in addition to being fatal, can leave heavy and disabling sequelae on those who develop the most serious conditions”.