Suara.com – Uut Permatasari, who initially married without love to her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan, felt that her love for him had actually gotten bigger after 8 years of marriage.

Uut Permatasari said that her love for her husband is now more than 100 percent. In fact, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan is like half of his life.

“One word for my husband, he is like my soul (half my life), that’s why I call him mas garwo,” said Uut Permatasari in the Ngobrol Asix YouTube podcast, Thursday (27/10/2023).

Because his love for him is so great now, Uut Permatasari no longer undergoes penance just for his life and career.

“I usually do penance for my career, this is not only for my career but also for my husband,” said Uut Permatasari.

Sworddur Uut Permatasari with her husband AKBP Tri Goffarudin Pulungan, who is currently the Head of Gowa Police, South Sulawesi. (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

This singer from East Java admits that she always fasts every time her husband is born.

“In fact, I am fasting because of his weton,” he said.

Not for her husband’s career, Uut Permatasari always does this as a form of her hope that her husband will live a long and healthy life.

“I want my husband to live a long and healthy life, that’s what I ask for. If it’s a matter of sustenance, God will provide it,” said Uut Permatasari.