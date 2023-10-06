Suara.com – The old statement by the famous cleric Ustaz Adi Hidayat or UAH regarding Anies Baswedan has recently gone viral again. The reason is, he said that people who do not support Anies are “jinns”.

This statement was actually made by Ustaz Adi Hidayat in 2019. At that time, he said that the figure who did not support Anies was a “jinn” at the One Day with the Koran event at the Jakarta Islamic Center, North Jakarta.

On that occasion, Ustaz Adi Hidayat was asked to deliver a lecture. He then, through his lecture, touched on the performance of Anies Baswedan, who at that time was still serving as Governor of DKI Jakarta.

“The name Anies is an absorption from the word ‘Al Ins’ which is mentioned 18 times in the Koran, which means ‘appears’. So, God willing, he (Anies Baswedan) will always be present when his people need a solution from him,” said Ustad Adi Hidayat, quoted from one of the YouTube channels.

Not only that, Ustaz Adi Hidayat also explained the difference between Ins and Jin. His figure even provides a parable for people who don’t like Anies.

“The opposite of Ins is Jin. If Ins is soft, Jin is rough. Therefore, no one who is possessed by Jin becomes soft,” continued Ustaz Adi Hidayat, who was greeted with laughter from those attending the event.

“So, if there are people who don’t like Mr. Anies, that’s fine, what is that? I won’t say that,” he continued.

Even though the incident happened a long time ago, in fact the statement has gone viral again. Moreover, the figure of Ustaz Adi Hidayat is currently rumored to be supporting Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election.

So, who really is Ustaz Adi Hidayat?

Profile of Ustaz Adi Hidayat

Dr. (HC) Adi Hidayat, Lc., MA is one of the favorite scholars and lecturers of the Indonesian people, especially millennials. He even often gets the nickname ‘Millennial Ustaz’.

His name became known to the public after joining the Akhyar TV YouTube channel. Through this channel, he actively broadcasts Islamic preaching along with other fellow ulama.

Adi Hidayat’s family background comes from Pandeglang, Banten. His family then became one of the big motivations for this university graduate in Libya to study religion.

Since childhood, Adi Hidayat has been introduced to the Islamic educational environment. He was an outstanding student when he was still in elementary school and often became a little preacher at his school.

He then continued his education at the Darul Arqam Muhammadiyah Islamic Boarding School in Garut, West Java until high school. When he was about to continue his higher education, Adi Hidayat was declared to have graduated as a new student at the Dirasah Islamiyah Faculty at UIN) Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta.

However, after two years of studying at UIN Jakarta, Adi Hidayat received an offer to study abroad, namely at Kuliyya Dakwah Islamiyyah, Tripoli, Libya. He finally studied in Libya and managed to get an Lc degree in 2011.

Upon returning to Indonesia, Adi Hidayat was appointed as the caretaker of the al-Qur’an Islamic Boarding School al-Hikmah Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta. He also founded the Quantum Akhyar Institute.

Adi Hidayat then continued his education at UIN Bandung and succeeded in obtaining a Master of Religion degree.

After his name became famous, Adi Hidayat was often invited on national television and gave lectures with other public figures. Until now, Ustad Adi Hidayat’s lecture has become one of the favorite lectures of the Indonesian people.

Contributor: Dea Nabila