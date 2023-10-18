Ammar Zoni has just breathed the air of freedom after being imprisoned for seven months due to being caught consuming methamphetamine.

When he was arrested at the beginning of the year, he revealed his reason for using crystal methamphetamine, namely to lose weight.

However, now, after being released from prison and rehabilitated, he realizes that his thoughts at that time were something very stupid.

Previously, Irish Bella’s husband was also arrested and rehabilitated for using marijuana in 2017.

Many suspected that Ammar was still addicted to drugs, until he was finally arrested again in 2023.

However, in a podcast with Deddy Corbuzier, Ammar Zoni admitted that he was clean from marijuana addiction after being rehabilitated.

“Initially from marijuana. After completing rehabilitation, thank God it was really clean,” said Ammar.

Later, because he felt that his body was too fat, he was interested in information that said that the side effect of methamphetamine was to make the body thin.

“It’s like I want to, and then I feel like my body is a bit fat, right? This is a bit stupid too, this is really stupid actually,” he continued.

For this reason, the 30-year-old actor finally decided to commit suicide. However, instead of being thin, the father of two children was arrested again by the police.

The story immediately made Deddy Corbuzier, the host, laugh.