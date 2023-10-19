If you are one of the many fans who, at some point, have dreamed of being able to interact in the most real way possible with one of their favorite female characters, which many communities call waifus, this news will make you happy. And it is something that could soon become a reality, thanks to the development of a video game for adults, which, using Meta Quest 3 technology, allows fans being able to caress and hug the characters.

This new game is not limited exclusively to waifus, but also includes “husbandos”, considering the preferences of each user. This wide range of options opens up a world of possibilities for fans to express their affection for these characters, marking a before and after in the way anime fans can interact with their beloved protagonists.

You can read: Programmer creates virtual “WAIFU” with AI and after a month his GIRLFRIEND forces him to delete it to take care of his “HEALTH”

The developer has offered a brief preview of the game through a video shared on Twitter/X. This video shows the type of interaction that players will be able to enjoy with these virtual figures. The technology allows users to gently pull the characters’ hands, stroke their heads and touch their shoulders. Unlike many other virtual reality experiences, the hand does not pass through the 3D model of the characters, and they respond with smiles when they are gently caressed.

It is important to note that this video game is intended for an adult audience, since it is developed by a creator of erotic titles. However, it is likely to appeal to a broader audience, as the combination of advanced technology and the opportunity to interact with anime characters may appeal to fans of all ages. This project could ultimately significantly influence the future of video games and the way fans relate to their favorite characters.

You can watch the video below:

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord