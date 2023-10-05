Los problems with windows updates They keep repeating themselves and, as usual, users are the first to detect them. In this case we are talking about an error that is occurring with some specific computers, warning the community to avoid the latest operating system update if they do not want to suffer headaches.

One would have to wonder what is happening with the quality control of Windows 11 to cause so many problems to be generated in the launch of each of its new updates. Because it seems that every time a new version of the platform is released, some incident occurs that needs to be reported. This time it is happening with computers that have GPUs manufactured by the AMD brand.

The KB5030310 update

Information about the compatibility error has been discovered on the official AMD forums, where there is a group of users who mention that Windows 11 causes problems with Using the Adrenalin control panel. And, although it is not exactly something that poses a risk, what is happening is most annoying.

The reason for this is that Windows 11 does not store any changes you make to Adrenalin settings. Therefore, every time you restart your computer after the update, the options you customized go back to their original point and you have to do it all over again. If this is something that was happening to you and you didn’t know what the reason was, now you know that the problem is in the latest update of your operating system.

Waiting for a solution

For now, if you have an AMD GPU and want to customize the Adrenalin options, it will be important for you to be patient. One option you can choose is to roll back to the previous version of the operating system, at least if your computer allows it, since it is not always possible. In the event that you cannot do it, what you will be left with is sacrifice some of the settings what you do in Adrenalin or realize that, after each restart, you will have to configure everything again. Given what we have seen, it would not be a bad idea to reduce the number of times you turn off the computer, even if only temporarily until the problem has disappeared.

Some of the settings that reset in the Adrenalin control panel include changes you have made to the Anti-Lag system or Hyper RX technology. When you restart your computer, you are greeted with an error message telling you how to Unexpected error has ocurred in the system. Unfortunately, the first users affected by this problem have already tried all kinds of possible solutions and mention that there is nothing that can be done, so everything is left in the hands of Microsoft. Supposedly, the next Windows 11 update should prevent the error so that users who have a GPU manufactured by AMD do not have to continue pulling their hair out. There are also those who say that the solution could come with an update to the AMD drivers as a way to fix the problem as soon as possible. In this case, the ball would be in AMD’s court.

However, as already confirmed, the Windows 11 KB5030310 update does not cause problems with GPU performance, so, in a way, no need to turn on alarms. What is happening is annoying, but it will have to be resolved sooner or later. In any case, Microsoft should start thinking about whether it would need to carry out some additional testing before releasing Windows updates, given that, as we said, there are too many errors being reported.