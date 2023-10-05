Catalina Salazar, better known as iCata, has become a renowned Internet personality in Chile and part of Latin America, being an influencer and journalist related to the world of cosplay and gamer events. And among the hundreds of thousands of her followers, there were many who subscribed to the OnlyFans channel that she opened a few months ago, which was involved in a scandal, since many of these fans allege that they were scammed.

Accusations that have resurfaced after iCata has entered as a participant in the reality show Big Brother Chile, in which she has been well received by her fellow inmates, as well as by the public that follows the TV show on social networks. But on the other hand, her detractors have once again brought up these accusations of scamming those who subscribed to her OnlyFans.

As can be read in a post by a Big Brother Chile follower on Twitter/X, this says: “WHY DO YOU DEFEND ICATA? THAT MINE SCAMMED ALL THE HOT WNS WHO KEEP PROMISING HER SENSUAL CONTENT AND THAT THEY WAS GOING TO TALK TO THEM AND IT NEVER HAPPENED, AND HE WON MILLIONS, HERE I LEAVE THE FUN, THE WNA IS DONE”, leaving screenshots.

As you can read in the screenshots, iCata opened her OnlyFans page in association with an agency, which managed the content she uploaded and also talked with fans who believed it was her, since she never made this situation transparent until some realized it, drawing their own conclusions. This is why it generated a wave of allegations from those who had already paid for the subscription. Claims whose main basis is that the influencer had deceived them by delivering material with little erotic content and earning from this around $4 million Chilean pesos, which is more than $4 thousand dollars.

Funa has also had different reactions, such as those who say: “Well, I congratulate you, who cares about those jerks, they deserve it” or those who defend those affected saying: “why are they defending a woman who promises sexual content and hires to a person to talk to those wankers, that thing is a scam, they color it with the Seba thing, this thing is worse” or commenting that “More than scamming them, it broke their hearts.”

