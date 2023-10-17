The ten years of Orange TV In Spain they are being celebrated in style. The operator has worked very hard to ensure that more and more users enjoy its video platform and now, with the addition of new compatibility with Apple TV, they will make access to its content even easier.

Now on Apple TV

The Apple TV device allows you to use streaming applications and use other television services. It is the proposal of the apple company to cover a type of device that is in high demand by users. The first model of this terminal was shown for the first time in 2006, at a time when Steve Jobs was still at the head of the company, and was marketed a year later. Since then it has not stopped having versions available as can be seen on Amazon, where it is possible to access a recent version with 4K resolution and WiFi to achieve the best features.

Users who have any of the versions of Apple TV, now can access Orange TV as an alternative to using terminals such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and enjoying its content. It may also be a good opportunity for those who use one of these devices from the iPhone company to decide to opt for Orange television services.

What content is available?

Orange TV has a wide range of possibilities and has one of the most interesting content grids on the market. Although there are various subscription rates, in all of them there are a notable number of channelsincluding both the DTT classics and other proposals such as AXN Movies, Dark, all the RunTime or AMC Crime thematic networks, among many others.

In addition, it must also be taken into account that Orange TV is enabled to offer all of Champions League matches and UEFA Europa League, in addition to the matches corresponding to the first division of football, LaLiga EA Sports, and the second division, LaLiga Hypermotion. To do this, some of the channels you can access include Movistar LaLigaTV, Movistar LaLigaTV UHD, DAZN LaLiga or Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, to name just a few.

In addition to this, Orange highlights how Two new channels have recently been added that will increase the fun among sports lovers: LALIGA+ and Nautical Channel. In the one dedicated to football, which is totally new, a selection of additional content is incorporated that provides the opportunity to continue enjoying the beautiful game. Regarding Nautical Channel, Orange is very proud of the incorporation of this channel because it is the only one in the world, as they mention, that is entirely dedicated to nautical themes.

Channels aside, Apple TV users have access to all content on demand, with a catalog of more than 50,000 references. These include series, movies and all kinds of programs to cover the tastes of each of the Orange TV subscribers.

Finally, Orange TV makes it clear that users who have an Apple TV device will be able to take advantage of all the functions that the operator’s service has. For example, It is possible to record any program that is broadcast, access content from the last seven days, use the multi-device function or parental control. In addition, Orange TV has the possibility of doing voice searches within the application and using a command with which you can restart the content instantly without having to go back manually.