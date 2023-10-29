If you are a user of, for example, a PC, mobile device or the Internet, you will surely have forgotten a password on some occasion, which you could not recover for different reasons, having to forget what you had in that account, application or folder. But I think that none of these experiences will be similar to what happened to a German programmer, who has 7,002 bitcoins on a USB memory and which are equivalent to $235 million dollars, which is encrypted and without him being able to remember the key.

During the year 2011, the subject named Stefan Thomas received these 7,002 bitcoins, which at that time were barely worth a dollar per unit and decided to store them in an IronKey, an encrypted USB drive protected by a password. Password he wrote on a piece of paper so he wouldn’t forget it, however as time passed, he lost this paper and completely forgot the password, leaving Thomas unable to access his digital riches. This is why he began a crusade to be able to remember the password and even receive external help from professionals, after his unusual case became known.

You can read: Microsoft Word, the heart of Office, turns 40 and celebrates it with offers on its products

Seeking help hackers

Thomas’ desperation has reached such a point that after he tried to remember the password and entered the wrong one up to eight times, which could end in all the data stored on the USB flash drive being permanently erased if he gets it wrong two more times. , has begun to seek help from other people. This is how he came into contact with a group of hackers from a company called Uniciphered.

Unciphered lab screens via Wired

In the Wired media they report that Thomas and Uniciphered had a telephone conversation to negotiate an agreement, which had a beneficial ending for both, which seemed happy since the company managed to decipher the IronKey password. But in a new twist in the story, Thomas has not contacted them again since after the first telephone contact from him he has disappeared leaving Uniciphered in uncertainty.

Unciphered staff in the company’s laboratory via Wired

According to the director of Uniciphered, this situation is extremely strange, given the great value at stake. Although Thomas had mentioned that he would be “generous” if they managed to unlock the IronKey, he did not specify under what terms. The hacking company still has not heard from Thomas and hopes that he will reconsider his position. The director expressed his desire for Thomas to make an advance payment, as the decryption process involves significant effort, and he also has his own financial obligations to attend to.

Bitcoin at 18-month highs

A large amount of money that is kept in this USB which, contrary to what one would think, since in general digital currencies have suffered falls in values, is due to the fact that bitcoin has expanded by close to 16% so far. of the week and is currently trading at $34,711 dollars per unit, which is its highest price since May 7, 2022, according to El Diario Financiero. In fact, according to the CEO of the Orionx exchange platform, Robert Zibert: “if the price of bitcoin continues to rise, it is likely that the market will try to reach US$ 40 thousand. However, without a correction, this level will have very “There is little volume, given that a large amount of buying volume has been consumed. Therefore, a correction is inevitable in the short term.”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord