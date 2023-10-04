The Italian fleet is increasing and two wheels are also playing their part. In addition to the increase in new ones, there is also an increase in changes of ownership while radiation drops

October 4, 2023

For the second-hand vehicle market, September was a positive month. Not only have the transfers of ownership of cars increased, in which used cars are more popular than new ones and for every 100 new cars 188 used cars are sold, but also those of motorcycles. For two wheels increase is 7.7% compared to September 2022, and rises to 12.8% in terms of daily average also because there was one less working day. The data are those provided by the monthly “Auto-Trend” bulletin, the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on PRA data.

In the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, the net transfers of ownership of motorcycles (therefore always without considering the mini-transfers) are however decreasing as already reported previously even if it is a point point four percent and therefore we can consider them stable .

Radiation, on the other hand, is decreasing by 7.8 percent on a monthly basis while they are substantially stable if we compare the first nine months of 2023 with those of 2022. This contributes to theexpansion of the fleet also because, as reported, the new market has grown by 20 percent.