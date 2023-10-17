Recently, several outfits worn by Aaliyah Massaid have been widely discussed. From drawstrings to the latest, jackets, Aaliyah Massaid’s outfits continue to be associated with Tariq Halilintar.

Zahwa Massaid’s younger brother is said to have worn a jacket owned by Tariq Halilintar while on holiday together. In fact, this moment was recorded directly in Atta Halilintar’s latest vlog.

Interestingly, Tariq Halilintar wore a green jacket when he was with other women in the past. Some even said that Aaliyah Massaid was wearing a jacket used by “Thariq and Fuji together”.

Reported on Tuesday (17/10/2023), there were differences in the outfit displayed by Aaliyah Massaid before leaving for holiday until arriving at the location. The reason is, when he first left, he was not wearing a jacket.

The woman who was widely said to be having an affair with Tariq Halilintar was only wearing denim trousers, combined with a top in the form of a white, long-sleeved sweater.

“In Atta’s vlog, he lent his jacket to Aal, then Thor borrowed his brother’s jacket,” said a netizen in the comments column, uploaded by @lambe_danu.

After further investigation, Tariq Halilintar has been wearing denim trousers, a white t-shirt and a green jacket from the start, which has gone viral.

But suddenly the jacket was given to Aaliyah Massaid. Meanwhile, he borrowed Atta Halilintar’s black leather jacket to wear on holiday.

