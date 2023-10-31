Big Auto USA, union agreements weigh on the three Detroit giants

The bill was approximately 25 billion dollars, to which must be added significant losses on the stock market, which the three Big American auto companies had to pay after six weeks of workers’ strike. The big Detroit companies, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, which together have a capitalization of 140 billion dollars (but Tesla alone has 650 billion) are presenting their quarterly reports and the negative impacts are visible. The strong increases in wages, foreseen by the first two agreements signed (Stellantis and Ford), cannot help but have a “serious” impact on business costs. General Motors has not yet closed and the UAW (United Auto Workers) union has proclaimed a new agitation at the Cadillac SUV plant in Tennessee. The agreements already signed, in addition to monetary adjustments to adjust to inflation, provide for: guarantees of safety at work and other concessions, especially in view of the commitment to electric cars. All sacrosanct improvements for a class of workers who, over the years, had lost a lot of purchasing power with stagnant wages. But the new agreements, especially in the short term, will reduce profitability in companies, at a time when the electric challenge requires large investments.

Big Auto USA, Ford and GM shares dropped by 20%, Stellantis by 4%

Since the strikes began, Ford and GM shares have fallen about 20%. Only 4% those of Stellantis less linked to the US market. Faced with this uncertainty, the two giants have withdrawn their growth forecasts.The summary of the CEOs’ statements on this choice are more or less the same for both companies: a certain slowdown in electric production, lower-than-expected demand growth expectations and the search for technical solutions aimed at lowering the prices of the final product. In the midst of the crisis Stellantis suffered a little less thanks to the strong brands it owns, not only American ones such as Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, but also European ones such as Lancia, Maserati, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Alfa Romeo. In any case, the golden period of the profits of the three American automotive giants seems to be over, at least for a while and, at the same time, for the workers the dark period seems to have ended, they had lost, almost completely, all the advantages of the middle class in which they were, or felt, once fully inserted.

