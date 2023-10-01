USA, the strike against the three Big American auto companies

We in Italy could never imagine seeing our President Sergio Mattarella in person in the square supporting, complete with a megaphone, the strikers of the old Fiat. It happens in America and precisely in one of the most powerful strikes towards the big three of American cars. The striking workers were able to see incumbent President Biden first, then former President Donald Trump among the workers elsewhere. Both are known to be in the starting blocks for next year’s new electoral race. Behind this strike the leader of the United Auto Workers union (UAW with 146,000 members), Shawn Fain, the fifty-four year old who is leading the strike against Stellantis, Ford and GM with new strategies.

USA, sudden and targeted strikes

After the sudden strikes, Fain decided to extend the abstention to two other assembly plants, in Lansing, Michigan for General Motors and in Chicago, Illinois for Ford. The two affected factories are Ford’s Chicago plant, where the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator are produced, and the GM Lansing Delta plant in Lansing, which assembles the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse. In total, a striking workforce of 7,000 people in addition to the other closed factories for a total of 25,000 strikers.

Despite the effort of the traditional day and night trade union meetings between entrepreneurs and unions, the agreement has not yet been reached. A glimmer seems to emerge from Fain’s words “I want to clarify that the negotiations have not stopped. We are still talking to all three companies. And I still fervently hope that an agreement can be reached that reflects the incredible sacrifices and contributions our members have made over the past decade. But I also know that what we get at the bargaining table depends on the power we build at work. It’s time to use that power. That’s why I’m calling on 7,000 more people at Ford and GM to strike starting at noon today.”

USA, workers’ demands

The strike tactic is new but now quite clear, i.e. keeping the companies suspended until the last moment and then striking them or not depending on the progress made in the negotiations. The requests are many. These include wage improvements, the elimination of the double wage scale and the guarantee of a balanced transition towards electric cars. The big strike began two weeks ago with the stoppage at the General Motors site in Wentzville (Missouri), which produces the GMC Canyon and the Colorado; the second to Ford of Wayne, Michigan, which assembles the Bronco and the Ranger truck, and the last to Stellantis, in Toledo, Ohio, which builds the Gladiator and Wrangler models. 14,000 workers stopped.

The unusual aspect of this strike is the presence of two particular characters who were trying to use it for their own electoral purposes. In fact, during this week, striking workers received an unusual visit from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on a picket line at a General Motors plant in Belville (Michigan). “Stand firm,” he asked them, megaphone in hand, next to Fain himself, who spoke about it this Friday. “I want to make one thing clear about the president’s historic visit. The most powerful man in the world showed up for one reason only: our solidarity is the most powerful force in the world. “When we are united in the cause of economic and social justice, there is nothing we cannot do.”

USA, Donald Trump also visits

On Wednesday, Donald Trump instead attended a rally at a non-union factory in Clinton Township, outside Detroit. Trump tried to ridicule Biden and the electric car. For many workers in the sector, this is the first strike in decades. Furthermore, for the first time, the UAW union has decided to strike Detroit’s Big Three at the same time, albeit gradually and selectively. It is a conflict between workers who try to remain connected to the middle class, from which they are expelled. At the same time, companies are making record profits and paying multimillion-dollar salaries to their top executives. And now the workers are demanding the bill.

