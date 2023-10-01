Washington will continue to provide critical support to Ukraine after aid to the country was excluded from Congressional deal to avert shutdown

The threat of a federal government shutdown suddenly receded late Saturday, when US President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep time-pressed agencies open after the Congress he was quick to approve the bipartisan agreement. The package eliminates aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, fulfilling Biden’s entire request. The law finances the government until November 17. “This is good news for the American people,” Biden said in a statement. He further stated that the United States “cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be stopped” and expects McCarthy “to maintain his commitment to the Ukrainian people and ensure the passage of the necessary support to help the Ukraine at this critical moment.”

USA: bipartisan commitment Senate, we will continue to help Kiev

Washington will continue to provide critical support toUkraine after aid to the country was excluded from Congress’ agreement to avoid the shutdown. This is what we read in a bipartisan statement by US senators of both parties. Among the signatories are also the two leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in the Senate, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer. “In the coming weeks, we expect the Senate will work to ensure that the United States government continues to provide crucial and lasting security and economic support to Ukraine,” the statement read. “We support Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereignty.” ‘ against Putin’s brazen aggression and we join the strong bipartisan majority of our colleagues in this essential work. With the eyes of our partners, allies and adversaries upon us, we deeply understand the importance of American leadership and are committed to strengthening it from Europe to the Indo-Pacific,” the statement concludes.

