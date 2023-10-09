Bristol Myers acquires Mirati for almost 5 billion. The world of Big Pharma is shaking

The US pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb announced a $4.8 billion deal to acquire the cancer drug maker Targeted Therapeutics. Bristol Myers Squibb will pay $58 per share in cash “for a total asset value of $4.8 billion,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Additionally, a Guaranteed Value Certificate (GVC) could provide shareholders with Target yourself an additional $12 per share, or up to an additional $1 billion in total. The release said the boards of directors of both companies have approved the deal.

“Thanks to this acquisition, Bristol Myers Squibb will add KRAZATIan important drug against lung cancerto its commercial portfolio,” the release reads. KRAZATI targets a specific type of mutation that makes up 14% of non-small cell lung cancer diagnoses.

“With several targeted oncology activities, including KRAZATI, Target yourself represents another important step forward in our commitment to grow our diversified oncology portfolio and further strengthen our pipeline Bristol Myers Squibb for the second half of the decade and beyond,” he said Chris Boernerexecutive vice president and next CEO of the company.

