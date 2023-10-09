USA, 336,000 new jobs created in September

Despite inflation, high rates, the increasingly complex geopolitical situation, also due to the new war that broke out in Israel, the job market in the United States continues to grow. Surprisingly, the economy created a whopping 336,000 nonfarm jobs in September, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And September is the thirty-third month of consecutive growth in the job market. A record. The real numbers are almost double the analysts’ forecasts. Even the unemployment rate, practically at full employment levels, remained at the August value, at 3.8%. A level seen only way back in the 1960s. And President Biden, after riding the auto strikes, underlined that, since the beginning of his mandate, almost 14 million jobs have been created, especially in the leisure and hospitality industry, (+ 96,000). Sectors which, for the first time, have returned to pre-pandemic values.

USA, unemployment rate at 3.8%

Furthermore, the unemployment rate among Latinos, African Americans and people with disabilities is also at historic lows. According to the President, his “Bideneconomics” would be the real driving force behind this success. But not all Americans agree with the success of the job market because they are convinced that it does not help the fight against inflation. In fact, the lack of labor pushes wages upwards in partial recovery of the loss of power caused by the inflationary trend. And all this has translated into waves of strikes, primarily those of the auto industry against the big three in Detroit: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Hourly wages increased 0.2% in September and 4.2% year over year. The increase in the price of money, which according to analysts will remain for a long time, is affecting some sectors that are more sensitive to interest rates, such as residential real estate development. At the end of the year, a further quarter of a point increase in rates by the Fed is increasingly likely. The idea of ​​a soft decline in the economy, sought by President Jerome Powell, could now clash with the new tensions on the energy markets. And for this reason many are thinking of a new inflationary flare-up towards mid-2024, the year of the American elections. And Europe, worse off, is watching.

