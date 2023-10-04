loading…

The US will send thousands of weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine. Photo/CNN

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) will transfer thousands of seized Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. It’s a move that could help alleviate some of the critical shortages Ukraine’s military is facing as it waits for more money and equipment from America and its allies.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has transferred more than one million rounds of seized Iranian ammunition to Ukrainian armed forces.

“The government acquired ownership of this ammunition on July 20, 2023, through a Department of Justice civil forfeiture claim against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),” CENTCOM said in a statement, reported by CNN.

The Justice Department announced in July that it was seeking the seizure of “more than 9,000 rifles, 284 machine guns, approximately 194 rocket launchers, more than 70 anti-tank guided missiles, and more than 700,000 rounds of ammunition” seized from Iran by the U.S. Navy .

“This ammunition was initially seized by US Central Command naval forces from the stateless dhow MARWAN 1 in transit, December 9, 2022. The ammunition was transferred from the IRGC to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216” said the CENTCOM statement.

Joe Biden’s US administration has for months been considering how to legally send seized weapons, stored at CENTCOM facilities in the Middle East, to Ukraine.

Over the past year, the US Navy has seized thousands of Iranian assault rifles and more than a million rounds of ammunition from ships Iran uses to ship weapons to Yemen.

The seizures, often carried out with regional partner forces, target small, stateless vessels on routes historically used to smuggle weapons to the Houthis in Yemen.

In mid-January, the US assisted French forces in seizing 3,000 assault rifles sent from Iran to Yemen, as well as 23 anti-tank missiles. After the confiscation, the US took custody of the confiscated weapons.

The illegal weapons ban caps a two-month period during which the US and its partners seized a total of 5,000 guns and 1.6 million rounds of ammunition, according to Central Command.