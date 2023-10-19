loading…

USS Carney, a US warship that shot down several Yemeni Houthi missiles and drones targeting Israel. Photo/US Navy

TEL AVIV – A United States (US) Navy warship has shot down several missiles and drones launched by the Houthi group in Yemen targeting Israel.

The attack on Thursday added to the vulnerability of Zionist Israel, which is currently at war with Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. A few days earlier, the Jewish state also faced attacks from Lebanon and Syria.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said three land-attack cruise missiles and several drones were launched by the Houthis.

“They were launched from Yemen towards the north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel,” Ryder said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (20/10/2023).

The Pentagon said the destroyer USS Carney was in the northern Red Sea on Thursday when it made the decision to shoot down the missiles and drones.

Ryder added that US military bases in Syria and Iraq were also attacked over the past 24 hours.

The US, he continued, is still investigating who was behind the attack on US troops in the Middle East.

“Clearly, this is an increase in terms of the type of drone activity that we’re seeing in Iraq and Syria,” he said.

The Pentagon also revealed that a US civilian contractor suffered “heart disease” while taking cover and died after an early warning system indicated a possible threat was approaching Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin deployed two US aircraft carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and increased the number of fighter jets to protect Israel.