The war between Palestine and Israel will get bigger with the presence of the US war fleet. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas called United States (US) President Joe Biden’s comments “inflammatory” and could turn the Gaza conflict into a bigger war. This is supported by the presence of a US war fleet in the waters near Gaza.

“This statement is an attempt to cover up the crimes and terror of the Zionist government,” Hamas said in a statement on its website.

This is often accompanied by Biden’s statement that he is ready to provide assistance to Israel.

Moreover, the Israeli military said the first plane carrying “advanced” US munitions had landed in Israel after the US said it would send new supplies of air defense, ammunition and other security assistance to its allies to fight Hamas.

“Military assistance will enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“We are grateful for America’s support and assistance to the IDF (Israeli military) in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period,” the military said.

Additionally, the US Central Command aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford has arrived in the eastern Mediterranean.

“The arrival of these highly capable forces into the region is a strong deterrent signal in case any party hostile to Israel considers trying to take advantage of the situation,” Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said in a statement.

The carrier includes eight squadrons of attack and support aircraft. This ship was accompanied by the cruiser USS Normandy as well as the destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney and USS Roosevelt.

