Samantha Woll, president of a synagogue in Detroit, was found stabbed to death Saturday outside her home. Photo/The Detroit News

WASHINGTON – Samantha Woll, president a synagogue of Detroit, United States of America (AS) was found stabbed to death on Saturday outside his home.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a social media post that Woll was murdered.

“Shocked, sad and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was the kindest person I ever knew,” wrote Nessel as quoted by CBS News, Sunday (22/10/2023).

The Detroit Police Department said in a statement to CBS News that officers responded to a 911 call in the Lafayette Park neighborhood of downtown Detroit on Saturday morning, where they found a victim dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

Police said officers “observed a trail of blood” from the victim’s body which led them to the victim’s home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place, where the murder is believed to have occurred.

“The motive for the murder is not yet known,” police said.

Although police did not identify the victim, the Detroit Free Press reported that the body was found outside Woll’s home.

“It is important not to draw conclusions until all available facts are reviewed,” the police department wrote on social media late Saturday local time.

Police said they would provide an update on the investigation on Sunday local time.