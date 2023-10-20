loading…

Lebanese security forces stand guard in front of the US Embassy in Beirut after tensions sparked by the Hamas-Israel war escalated. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – The governments of the United States (US), Britain and Germany have urged their citizens in Lebanon to leave.

The call was issued after the Hamas military in Lebanon fired 30 rockets at Israel. This happened when the Zionist military was at war with Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

“We recommend that US citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country, commercial options are currently still available,” said the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday.

A similar statement was also issued by the British Embassy in Beirut. “If you are currently in Lebanon, we urge you to leave now, while commercial options are still available,” the British Embassy said.

After the US and UK, Germany, as quoted by Reuters, Friday (20/10/2023), also issued the same call.

The German Foreign Ministry warned that Lebanon-Israel border clashes could escalate further at any time, and advised German citizens to use existing commercial travel options to leave Lebanon safely.

Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions launch daily cross-border attacks on Israel after Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7.

The Hamas offensive, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, has killed more than 1,400 people and taken hundreds of others as prisoners.

Israel responded with relentless bombardment of Gaza, which has killed 3,700 people, most of them civilians.

On Thursday, there was further cross-border firefighting, with Hamas’ armed wing saying it launched a salvo of 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Hezbollah also said it had targeted several Israeli positions, in some cases using missiles, and the Israeli army said it had responded to incoming attacks from Lebanon.

