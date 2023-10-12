loading…

A United States P-8A Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft flies over the Taiwan Strait. China responded by sending fighter jets as a warning. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – The United States (US) Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which is also used for anti-submarine operations, made a flight over the controversial Taiwan Strait, Thursday.

China rushed to respond by sending fighter jets to warn the American surveillance aircraft.

“A US Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on October 12 (local time). By operating in the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the rights and freedom of navigation of all nations,” Fleet said to -7 US as quoted by Reuters, Friday (13/10/2023).

America’s 7th Fleet also stressed that the plane’s passage through the Taiwan Strait underscores the United States’ commitment to pushing for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The P-8A Poseidon flight, the fleet added, reaffirms that the US military conducts operations that follow international law, operating in a wide range of domains, including air and sea, wherever those rules allow.

US 7th Fleet spokesman Lieutenant Luka Bakic said the Poseidon aircraft was following a southerly trajectory over the 110-mile-wide strip that separates mainland China from Taiwan. Planes enter from the East China Sea and exit to the South China Sea, so this is considered “routine transit”.

Furthermore, Bakic highlighted that US Navy ships and aircraft often use the Taiwan Strait as a means of travel, a practice that has been carried out for years.

Bakic clarified that the flight was not carried out in response to a specific incident.

The US Navy often sends destroyers and guided missile cruisers through the Taiwan Strait as part of their regular operations, and Navy aircraft also commonly ply this route, although the Navy may not always report such activities publicly.