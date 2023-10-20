The American news agency Reuters has obtained documents confirming the indictment of Travis King, the soldier who illegally entered North Korea in July. There are eight charges against King under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including desertion (for having traveled to North Korea), assault against fellow soldiers and possession of intimate images depicting minors. Some US officials confirmed King’s indictment to the Associated Press news agency.

King entered North Korea on July 18: he had just finished serving an almost two-month sentence in South Korea after pleading guilty to assault and destruction of public property for damaging a police car during a fight, he was released and should have been transferred to the United States, where disciplinary action would most likely have been initiated against him. The military escort had left him at the entrance to the airport terminal, from where he was supposed to board. However, King had never boarded the plane: he had instead joined a guided tour headed to the Joint Security Area, the only direct point of contact between the armies of the two Koreas on the border between the two countries. He then entered North Korea, where he was detained. King has not yet explained the reason for his gesture.

– Read also: What place is the “Joint Security Area” between the two Koreas

While he was detained in North Korea, army officials had initially decided to deem him “absent without leave” and not a deserter, or a person who has decided to leave the army permanently without permission. The charge of desertion to which he is now subjected, however, is much more serious, and carries a maximum sentence of dishonorable discharge, obligation to repay all wages received and five years’ imprisonment. In times of war, the death penalty may also be applied to deserters.

In September he was expelled from North Korea – thanks to mediation by the Swedish government, given that the United States does not have direct diplomatic relations with the North Korean government – ​​and repatriated to the United States, where he was immediately taken into custody by the US authorities. But the Army had since refused to say publicly what would happen to King, saying the priority was to ensure the soldier received proper care after being held for two months by North Korea. The charges have not yet been announced publicly, and it is not yet known when the trials will be held.

The Reuters documents show, however, that the army still decided to prosecute him for misconduct before fleeing to North Korea. According to the documents, King had already attempted to escape from US military custody in October 2022 (he had joined the army in January 2021). He allegedly left his base several times after curfew and was found drinking alcohol on duty, which violates army regulations. In July 2023 he also allegedly tried to convince an unidentified underage Snapchat user to “knowingly and voluntarily produce child pornography.” King is 23 years old, and would also have been found in possession of other illegal materials of that type.

– Read also: There are many precedents of US people being arrested in North Korea