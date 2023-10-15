loading…

The US sends a second combat fleet to the Eastern Mediterranean ahead of Israel’s invasion of Gaza. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) sent a second aircraft carrier battle fleet to the Eastern Mediterranean to prevent foreign aggressors from interfering in the war between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups Hamas Of Gaza Strip . This is also a signal that Washington is worried about escalating conflict.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that he was deploying the USS Eisenhower strike force to the region to join the first group led by the USS Ford.

“The increase in American troop posture signals America’s strong commitment to Israel’s security and our determination to deter state or non-state actors who seek to escalate this war,” Austin said as quoted by The Hill, Sunday (15/10/2023).

The USS Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier, was joined by the guided missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, along with the guided missile destroyers USS Gravel and USS Mason, as well as nine aircraft squadrons.

The carrier USS Ford, which arrived in the region earlier this week, includes eight squadrons of attack and support aircraft, as well as the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy; and the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

The US has also moved F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighters to the region to increase its presence.

This news comes as Israel prepares to carry out a major attack against Hamas in Gaza after the militant group launched deadly attacks on the Israeli people last week.

President Biden has pledged full support to Israel following the violence and increased the supply of air defense ammunition to the violence-hit country.