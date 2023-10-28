loading…

The US expands its secret bases near Gaza. Photo/US Army

GAZA – The United States (US) is secretly expanding its secret military base in the Israeli-occupied territory near the besieged Gaza Strip. This coincided when the Tel Aviv regime continued to bomb residential areas in the tightly besieged enclave.

In a report on Saturday, US media The Intercept reported that the Pentagon was quietly moving forward to build facilities for American troops at its secret military base – codenamed Site 512 – deep in the Negev desert, just 20 miles from the Gaza Strip.

The Intercept added that the long-standing Site 512 is actually a radar facility, whose mission is to monitor the skies for missile attacks against Israel, but failed to detect thousands of rockets fired by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group on October 7 because it focused on possible incoming missile attacks. missiles from Iran, more than 700 miles away.

The Pentagon awarded a $35.8 million US forces facilities contract to add a barracks-like structure for US personnel to Site 512, which sits atop Mount Har Qeren in the Negev, nearly two months before the current war between Israel and Hamas began.

The report comes as US President Joe Biden and his administration claim that Washington does not have any plans to deploy US troops in Israel to engage in the current war, but that a covert US military presence in the occupied Palestinian territories already exists, and government contracts and budget documents are in place. There is. shows that this is clearly increasing.

“Sometimes something is treated as an official secret not in the hope that the enemy will never find out, but rather (because) the US government, for diplomatic or political reasons, doesn’t want to admit it officially,” said Paul Pillar, a former chief analyst at the counterinsurgency center. -CIA terrorism to The Intercept.

“In this case, it is possible that the base would be used to support operations elsewhere in the Middle East where admitting that the operation was carried out by Israel, or involved cooperation with Israel, would be troublesome and would likely generate more negative reactions than the operation . otherwise, it will arise,” he added.

US State Department officials have prepared a message of dissent over Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

The Pentagon claims to have prepared 2,000 personnel and a number of units on high alert for possible deployment to Israel, and stressed that these troops are not intended to serve in a combat role and are purportedly tasked with providing advice and medical roles.