loading…

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters before boarding a plane Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base en route to Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – United States (US) Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken visited Israel and Jordan on October 11-13 to show support for the Jewish state amidst the war against Hamas.

The US Secretary of State is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday (12/10/2023). “In both countries, top US diplomats will meet senior officials to discuss steps to improve Israel’s security and underscore unwavering US support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” a US State Department statement said.

Blinken told reporters before boarding the plane Wednesday that he planned to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other senior officials. He will also meet the US embassy team in the country.

Blinken will follow up on discussions he and US President Joe Biden have had with Israeli counterparts since the launch of Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

“This will be a message of solidarity and support,” said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in a briefing Tuesday (10/10/2023).

He explained, “We are there to support them as they fight against this brutal terrorist attack, to discuss what additional assistance we can provide them.”

“The US Secretary of State will also take this opportunity to reiterate his condolences to the victims of attacks on Israel and condemn them in the strongest terms,” ​​said the US State Department.

“We will reiterate, reaffirm the very strong message that President Biden delivered to any country or party that might try to take advantage of this situation, and that message is ‘Don’t,'” Blinken said.

This visit will also focus on the problem of American citizens who have disappeared since the beginning of the Hamas attacks.