loading…

The US says Russia executed its soldiers who withdrew from the battlefield. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – White House say Russia executed his soldiers who tried to retreat from the attack on Ukraine east. According to the United States (US), some of the casualties suffered by Russia near Avdiivka were “on the orders of their own leaders”.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaged in heavy fighting for the city on the front line since mid-October. Russia is currently expected to suffer significant losses.

Ukrainian estimates put the number of Russian casualties at Avdiivka at 5,000, while the US said Russia lost at least 125 armored vehicles and the equivalent of a battalion’s equipment.

A Ukrainian military spokesman said that Russian troops refused to attack Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka because of heavy losses and mutiny among some units.

“The Russian troops being mobilized are still poorly trained, poorly equipped and not ready to fight, as was the case in their failed winter offensive last year,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in a briefing as quoted by the BBC, Friday ( 10/27/2023).

He said that the Russian military appeared to be using so-called ‘human wave’ tactics, simply throwing large numbers of poorly trained soldiers into battle.

“There is no adequate equipment, no leadership, no resources, no support. “It is not surprising that Russian troops suffer from poor morale,” added Kirby.

The takeover of Avdiivka – located near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk – would allow Russian forces to push the front lines, making it difficult for Ukrainian troops to make further advances into the Donetsk region.

(ian)