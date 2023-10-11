loading…

The US provides Israel with military support, from aircraft carriers to ammunition after Hamas’ surprise attack. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – After a surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian militant groups Hamas last weekend, United States of America (US) responded quickly and provided assistance.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing thousands of people and kidnapping others.

Since the conflict began, at least 1,000 Israelis have been killed, and another 2,500 injured, according to Israel’s health ministry in Washington. The Palestinian death toll has risen to at least 830, and at least 4,250 people were injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The US contributes $3 billion a year to its Middle Eastern ally and will increase that support by sending additional munitions and directing fighter jets and aircraft carriers to Israel. Most notably, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the US’s newest aircraft carrier, is being steered from its station in the Mediterranean towards Israel.

This is the military support provided by the US to and around Israel in the midst of the conflict as quoted by Insider, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

US Military Support for Israel in the Midst of Conflict with Hamas

1. USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier

Photo: USNI

This is the US Navy’s most advanced and most advanced aircraft carrier to date.

The aircraft carrier, which has been fully deployed for the first time, is now moving towards Israel as a form of support from the US.

Included in the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier battle group are a number of cruisers and destroyers.

2. Cruiser USS Normandy



Foto:surflant.usff.navy.mil

USS Normandy is a Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser.