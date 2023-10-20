loading…

US President Joe Biden likened Hamas to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden said Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin are equally capable of destroying democratic countries.

The comments came in a fiery speech from the Oval Office of the White House, in which he declared aid to Ukraine and Israel a vital US interest.

“Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin represent different threats but they have something in common: they both want to completely wipe out democracy in neighboring countries,” Biden said in his speech, Thursday US time, as reported by AFP, Friday (20/10/2023).

“We cannot let petty partisan political outrage get in the way of our great responsibilities as a nation. We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen,” Biden continued.

Biden said he would ask the US Congress on Friday to approve massive funding to help Ukraine and Israel, arguing that it is an investment in the United States’ future as a global leader.

“This is a smart investment that will benefit America’s security for generations,” the 80-year-old Democratic Party politician said in his second presidential speech delivered from behind the historic Resolute Desk.

“American leadership is what unites the world. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values ​​are what make us a partner that other countries want to work with,” he said.

“America is a beacon to the world. Still,” he continued.

Fresh from a visit to Israel, Biden is looking to win over war-weary voters and hard-line Republicans as he steps up his bid for re-election as president in 2024.

The White House is reportedly making a major request to Congress for a $100 billion aid package that would include funding for Israel in its war with Hamas as well as for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.