loading…

US President Joe Biden (left) expressed his support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden, on a “solidarity” visit with Israel, expressed his full support for the Zionist military war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

The American leader said America’s support for Israel would be forever. He even stated that if the state of Israel did not exist, then America should create it as a safe home for the Jewish community.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning, where he quickly began making statements regarding Israel’s right to defend itself, among other pro-Israel stances.

“Terrorists will not win, freedom will win…The State of Israel was born to be a safe haven for the world’s Jewish people. “If Israel doesn’t exist, we have to create it,” said Biden, as quoted by AP, Thursday (19/10/2023).

“Even though it doesn’t feel like it right now, Israel must return to being a safe place for the Jewish people. I promise you, we will do everything in our power to make sure that happens,” he explained.

Regarding the air attack on the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza which killed 500 people, Biden followed Israel’s narrative which stated that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that hit the medical facility.

“It looks like the explosion was carried out by another team, not yours,” Biden told Netanyahu about the airstrike on Baptist al-Ahli Hospital.

The American leader also spoke about civilians in Gaza.

“Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for the horrific terrorism carried out by Hamas. “Civilian lives must be protected and aid must immediately reach those in need,” he explained.

The US President also repeated his condemnation of Hamas for the shocking attack on Israel on October 7. The attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, killed more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others were kidnapped.